China Gives Nepal 'sovereignty' Assurance As Kathmandu Backs 'One China' At FMs' Meet

Nepal’s Foreign Affairs Minister Narayan Khadka and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held bilateral talks in Qingdao on Wednesday. Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions over the Taiwan issue in the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile visit to the island, Kathmandu reiterated its unwavering commitment to the ‘One China Policy’. According to the official release by Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Khadka assured Yi that Nepal’s territory will not be allowed to be used for any activity against China.

Foreign Minister Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka had cordial and fruitful meeting with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Mr. Wang Yi in Qingdao this evening. The two Ministers took stock of all aspects of Nepal-China relations and agreed to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interests. pic.twitter.com/ZigYwv3RzP — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Wang Yi stated that China would continue unconditional support for Nepal’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. China’s Foreign Minister also assured Khadka of Beijing’s support for Nepal’s development endeavours as per the priority of the Kathmandu government. Additionally, Wang Yi also announced that China would provide 800 million RMB to Nepal for the year 2022.

“The two Foreign Ministers took stock of overall aspects of Nepal-China relations and cooperation and agreed to promote further cooperation in various sectors including trade, connectivity, investment, health, tourism, poverty alleviation, agriculture, disaster management, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, among others. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress made in a range of matters of bilateral cooperation since the official visit of the State Councilor to Nepal in March 2022,” the statement reads.

As China continues to rally support from its handful of allies, Wang Yi and Khadka on Wednesday expressed their joint commitment to the timely implementation of the agreements signed and understandings that were attained during the high-level visits of the past. China and Nepal’s Foreign Ministers even agreed to expedite the implementation of China-assisted projects in Nepal.

Wang Yi and Khadka discuss Kathmandu Ring Road Improvement Project

Another matter that was discussed between Wang Yi and Khadka was China’s assurance to Nepal that Beijing would soon start the construction work of the second phase of the Kathmandu Ring Road Improvement Project. Wang also announced that Beijing will carry out the feasibility study of the Keyrung-Kathmandu Railway under grant assistance. China’s top diplomat even assured the country’s support for the pre-feasibility study of the Nepal-China cross-border transmission line as agreed during his official visit to Nepal in March 2022.

Moreover, the statement noted, “The State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China agreed to assist Nepal’s agricultural sector. He also agreed to encourage Chinese investment in developing the manufacturing capacity of Nepal and enhance cooperation in the export of Nepali tea and traditional medicinal herbs”.

“The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on continuing cooperation in various regional and multilateral forums on matters of mutual interests,” the statement added.

Before Nepal, Bangladesh also reaffirmed its support for 'One China' policy which Beijing upholds to claim authority on Taiwan. Wang met with his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Momen on August 7 and the latter reiterated firm adherence to the ‘One China’ policy amid an ongoing crisis over Taiwan’s issue. After US-China came into a direct confrontation over America’s third highest official Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan which Beijing regards as its own territory, Momen said, “We largely know what is happening centring Taiwan”.

