China: Health Officials Confirm Second Death From Mystery Virus

A second person has lost his life in China from an unknown virus that has affected dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, according to the officials on January 16. The local authorities confirmed that a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city which is considered to be the epicenter of an epidemic of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.

The epidemic has triggered fears among the people because of its link with the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) virus, that killed 349 people in mainland China and 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

READ: Chinese Man Infected With Mystery Coronavirus Quarantined In Nepal

WHO is working with officials in #Thailand🇹🇭 and #China🇨🇳 following reports of confirmation of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in a traveler from #Wuhan, China, who traveled to Thailand pic.twitter.com/pj20trsUCE — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 13, 2020

Infections triggered panics

At least 41 people are suffering from the coronavirus related pneumonia in China. Wuhan health commission informed the media that 12 people have recovered from the mystery illness and have been discharged from the hospital.

The recent pneumonia outbreak in China that has killed one person and infected 40 others appears to be linked to a single seafood market in the central city of Wuhan according to a WHO report.

According to the report, the pneumonia outbreak has not spread beyond the central seafood market. The initial infections had caused a panic regarding fears of a potential epidemic in China.

READ: China On US Trade Deal, Russia, Coronavirus, UNSC

WHO reports

The virus causing the disease was previously unknown but was later revealed to be a member of the same family of viruses that caused the SARS and MERS epidemics. Despite the fears of the infection spreading, WHO has reported that the virus has not spread and seems to be contained within the seafood market in Wuhan which is a major domestic and international transport hub.

According to the WHO report, all evidence suggests that the infection spread through the interaction with one particular seafood market located in Wuhan. Additionally, WHO also added that none of the health workers has shown signs of infection and therefore there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted from one person to another.

A total of 717 individuals that were in close contact with infected individuals are still under close observation as per the claims made by Wuhan Municipal Health Commission.

READ: Patient In Japan Confirmed As Having New Virus From China

READ: Japan Confirms First Infection From New Coronavirus

