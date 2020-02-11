China Heightens Up Movement Restrictions In Wuhan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

China has heightened its restrictions at the locked down epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak on February 11 refusing to allow infected people in Wuhan from visiting hospitals outside of their home districts, as per reports. The preventive measure just comes a day after authorities sealed off residential compounds in the central city, where the virulent coronavirus is believed to have originated. Wuhan has been under effective lockdown since January 23 when the government suspended transport links out of the city to contain the virus.

READ: China Records Highest Daily Death Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, New Cases On Decline

In a bid to prevent the spread of deadly virus, Wuhan residents with fever symptoms are allowed to seek treatment at designated facilities, according to the city's health commission. All residential complexes will be placed under 'sealed management'. The death toll for the coronavirus outbreak in China has reportedly soared past 1,000. However, the number of new confirmed cases has dropped. According to international media reports, there were 2,478 new confirmed cases in the mainland on February 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to about 42,638. It was also the second time in the past two weeks that the authorities recorded a daily drop in new cases.

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: WHO Chief Calls It 'a Very Grave Threat' To The World

WHO experts arrived in China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, however, cautioned about the spread of cases outside of China as it could be 'the spark that becomes a bigger fire'. According to reports, another 108 new coronavirus deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016. There are also nearly 319 cases in 24 other countries and territories, however, only two deaths have been reported outside China so far. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, an advance team of WHO experts have arrived in China on Tuesday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed that the team is headed by Dr. Bruce Aylward and aims to lay the base work for a bigger international team. The experts will also be working with the Chinese doctors in the mainland.

READ: Chinese President Warns Coronavirus Measures Could Threaten Economy: Report

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Expert Warns 60% Of World's Population Under Threat