China, Iran Foreign Ministers Criticise 'bullying Practices' During Their Meet

China's foreign minister, Wang Yi during his meeting with Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, decried 'international bullying' and criticized American foreign policy under Trump administration. On December 31, the two countries also reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations and without mentioning the US directly said that China and Iran would stand up for their national interests as well as 'uphold multilateralism and norms governing international relations'. Wang also added that they also need to stand together against 'unilateralism and bullying practices'.

According to international media reports, China was a signatory to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and it, therefore, criticised the United States for abandoning it in favour of a campaign of heightened diplomatic and economic pressure. The 2015 deal among Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US had lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, however, US withdrew from the accord back in 2018 and reportedly imposed crippling sanctions that block Iran from selling crude oil abroad. Zaif however, responded that China and Iran are now united with a common effort to fight unilateralism and to promote multilateralism.

In the same briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang said that China would work to maintain the 2015 agreement. He further accused the United States of having “shirked its due international obligations, and imposed extreme pressure on Iran”. Geng also said, “This is the root cause of the current tension in the Iranian nuclear issue. We hope that all participants in the agreement will adhere to the correct direction, withstand external pressures, resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation, and continue to maintain and implement the comprehensive agreement”.

Iran slams the US

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani also slammed the United States for its 'irrational withdrawal' from the nuclear accord of 2015 on December 20. During his visit to Japan, Rouhani said to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo that he 'strongly condemns US', however, he hopes that other countries make efforts to maintain Tehran's nuclear programme. Iranian President's trip came after the deadly protests in his nation last month over petroleum hikes and the economy is also reportedly suffering due to additional tariffs by Washington. Rouhani also become the first head of Iran to visit Japan for two decades.

