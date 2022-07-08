China Mulling Owning Private Security Company In Pakistan To Protect CPEC Assets: Report

While Pakistan is grappling with a collapsing economy, China has boldened its pressure on Islamabad in various ways to ensure the safety of its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) assets in the country. According to reports, China is eyeing establishing its own private security company in Pakistan to protect the Chinese citizens and the CPEC-related developments amid the growing anti-Chinese sentiments in Pakistan. The decision stemmed from the recent deadly targetted attacks on Chinese nationals for which the Baloch militants claimed responsibility.

China has pushed for the arrangement for quite some time now, Japan-based Nikkei Asia reported. The publication further added that Islamabad Interior Ministry, however, refused to comply with the demands, assuring Beijing that the Pakistan security forces will be able to offer protection to Chinese nationals and CPEC assets. A local private security consultancy in Pakistan associated with the Chinese told Nikkei Asia that Beijing was looking forward to assembling its own security facility after 10 Chinese citizens were killed in a targeted bus attack in Dasu last year.

China urges Pakistan to address growing CPEC-related threats

On June 12, Chinese PLA General Zhang Youxia met with his Pakistani counterpart General Qamar Javed Bajwa, urging him to address the growing threats to Chinese nationals working on the CPEC projects. Beijing's top defence asked General Bajwa to implement adequate steps to "stop attacks" on Chinese workers.

For the unversed, CPEC is a $62 billion project and part of China's dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is aimed to build a vast network of roads and railways across Pakistan.

Baloch rebels poses constant threat to Chinese nationals in Pakistan

Balochistan's strategic location has led it to become a key investment hub of the Chinese, mostly under the CPEC infrastructure projects- a multi-billion dollar initiative by Beijing to make trade connectors. With the steady increase in the number of Chinese stakeholders investing in Gwadar Port, Baloch separatists have expedited their fight for "independence" in the past months. Rich in energy and mineral reserves, Balochistan has remained frustrated with Islamabad over its neglect, lack of development policies, and exploitation. In turn, poor military handling of the region eventually led to the formation of liberation groups like the BLA, BRA, and BRF.

In April, Baloch rebels killed at least 4 people, in a targeted attack on a Chinese convoy outside the Confucius Institute of Karachi University. Claiming responsibility for the strike, the Baloch separatists accused Islamabad of partnering with Beijing to exploit the mineral-rich province of Balochistan. Later in the month, a 30-year-old 'Shari Balochi' carried out a suicide bombing as a warning to Beijing against more attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan. There were similar strikes in 2019, 2018, and 2006. Nevertheless, even the recent threats to its nationals have not convinced Beijing to exit its ambitious project in Pakistan, instead heightened its resolve to counter the emerging concerns, saying "the blood of the Chinese must not go in vain," the Interpreter reported. Meanwhile, Islamabad has resorted to its old book strategy and blamed India for backing the Baloch rebels with the aim of sabotaging the CPEC.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)