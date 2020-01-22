China: National Health Commission Warns Virus Could Mutate And Spread

China has warned on January 22 about its outbreak of SARS-like virus that has killed at least nine people, infected 440 others across the country and spread to other countries as well, according to the authorities. It has raised concerns about more infections as millions begin trips for the Lunar New Year. The new coronavirus is quite similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed over 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Li Bin, National Health Commission vice minister at a news conference said that the virus is transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is a possibility of viral mutation and further spread of the disease. The World Health Organisation (WHO) was expected to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to identify whether to declare a global public health emergency over the epidemic, which has recently been detected in the US, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

Authorities announced fourth death

Chinese authorities have announced a fourth death caused by the new coronavirus strain in Wuhan. Local authorities announced that the victim was an 89-year-old man. The new SARS-like virus has spread all across China and into at least three other countries in Asia with confirmed cases in Japan, South Korea and Thailand as reported by agencies. The fourth victim fell ill on January 13 and was admitted to the hospital. The man reportedly had breathing difficulties on the fifth day and died the next day. The authorities also added that the patient also suffered from several age-related complications like hypertension, diabetes and coronary heart disease.

Coronavirus cases jumps to 440

On Wednesday, Li Bin, Deputy Director of China’s National Health Commission, announced that the coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan city has killed nine people and infected 440 others across the country. Li Bin announced this at a morning briefing in Beijing. All 9 deaths are reported in central Hubei province, where the virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan. According to international media reports, the virus has spread to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, South Korea, Beijing, Shanghai, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

