'China Needs To Learn From Mahatma Gandhi': Tibetans In-exile Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile Dolma Tsering said that China needs to learn a lot from Mahatma Gandhi amid the current tensions pertaining between China and Tibet. The statement by Tsering came while noting Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence motto on the occasion of his 154th birth anniversary. Globally, Gandhi Jayanti (Gandhi's birth anniversary) is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. The Central Tibetan Administration organised an official event in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Monday, October 2, reported ANI. The ministers of the Tibetan government-in-exile and staff members of the central Tibetan administration (CTA) gathered at Gangkyi Park at the headquarters of the government-in-exile in India where they offered tribute and prayed for peace in Tibet.

Tibetans in-exile hit out at China quoting Gandhi's non-violence motto

Calling it an important day for Tibetans and for the world, the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Dolma Tsering said that the day is celebrated internationally as Non-violence Day and "non-violence means not just physical non-violence by speech or by virtue of your thinking but also towards others, so it is very significant."

Sharing a recent incident where a Chinese individual was seen giving a speech on peace, she questioned, "When you are violating international law and violating human rights, how can you teach peace to the World?"

Further, she argued that China has to first rectify what's going on in Tibet, Xinjiang, Taiwan and Hongkong and "only then they will have the legitimacy to talk about peace." Stressing that Mahatma Gandhi symbolises truth, she said, "When you are talking about truth and nonviolence, the main thing that we need to inculcate is tolerance among humanity. There are differences among humanity and we need to acknowledge the differences and we need to move forward…."

Meanwhile, the Education Minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Dolma Tharlam said, "Tibetan spirit cannot be suppressed." While citing Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence and truth, Tharlam said, "his thoughts are more relevant than ever." She further emphasised that one must take Gandhi ji's methods as a great example for Tibetans like how people of Tibet can get back their country.

While keeping her hopes high, she asserted that someday China would also learn that no matter what suppressive policies they adopt, the Tibetan spirit cannot be cowed down easily.

(With ANI inputs)