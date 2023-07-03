China Positive About Providing Further Development Assistance To Nepal: Narayan Kaji Shrestha

China is positive towards providing further development assistance to Nepal, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters here, Shrestha said he held extensive discussions with the Chinese leaders focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, promoting trade, investment and economic development.

Shrestha said he found Chinese officials positive towards assisting Nepal in its development endeavours.

"We asked China to increase its economic assistance to Nepal when we prioritize the goals for economic development and prosperity," Shrestha said at the Tribhuvan International Airport after arriving here from China following a five-day visit.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and Communist Party of China Sichuan Province Chief Wang Xiaohui assured that they would take Nepal's proposal seriously, Shrestha added.

During the meeting with the Chinese Vice-Premier, "discussions were held on promoting bilateral trade, tourism, investment, connectivity, scaling of China's assistance to Nepal among others," he said.

Shrestha said he “thanked the government of China for its significant assistance to Nepal during the hour of crisis such as earthquake, and COVID-19 pandemic." He said his meetings with the Chinese leaders also focussed on the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) project. The Chinese side was optimistic about Nepal's preparedness to take benefits from projects under the BRI, he said.

"In response, we briefed them about Nepal's plans and steps regarding the BRI," he added.

Shrestha also held talks with office bearers of Sichuan Airlines on operating flights from Chengdu to new airports in Nepal. The airline was positive about the matter, he informed.

"During the meeting, the Nepal side asked China to add Chengdu-Kathmandu flights, and commercially begin flights from Chengdu to Pokhara and Bhairahawa International Airports in Nepal," Shrestha said.

"We have urged them to run a Chengdu-Kathmandu flight daily. On the matter, they were positive. We have also asked them to start Chengdu-Pokhara and Chengdu-Bhairahawa direct commercial flights," he added.

During his visit, Shrestha also addressed the 19th Western China International Fair as the chief speaker.

On the occasion, he urged Chinese investors to invest in Nepal as the country has adopted a policy of encouraging, promoting and protecting foreign investments by carrying out reforms in its investment system.

Shrestha also inspected the Jinping Hydropower Project and Dujiangyan Irrigation System.