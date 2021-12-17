China Refutes Claims Lithuanian Envoy Left Beijing Due To Security Concerns

Two days after Lithuania called back its top diplomats from the Beijing embassy citing security concerns, China dismissed the claims, saying "such allegations are groundless".

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Webin said that the accusations of Lithuanian diplomats in Beijing fearing for their own safety, or claims that the Chinese government forbade its citizens from working for the country's office in China are 'groundless fabrications'.

Webin's assertions come after Lithuania temporarily pulled all its remaining diplomats out of China over tensions between the Baltic nation and Beijing's aggression against Taiwan.

"The so-called claims that Lithuanian diplomats in China feared for their own safety or the Chinese government forbade its citizens from working for the country's office of the charge d'affaires in China are purely groundless fabrications out of thin air," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin to reporters Beijing, as quoted by China Daily.

As per DW, Lithuanian authorities said that the top diplomats left Beijing due to "safety considerations" in response to intimidation. Addressing the press on the issue, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, however, confirmed that the movement of top envoys did not indicate closure of the embassy.

As yet, the Lithuanian ministry has decided to offer its consular services for Lithuanian citizens in China remotely. Meanwhile, there are discussions between the foreign ministries of both the nations over the diplomatic missions in each other's capitals, reported local news outlet Delfi.

If the #Lithuanian side tries to shift its own responsibility, it will only further damage #China -#Lithuania relations. pic.twitter.com/xdx725yxC1 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) December 16, 2021

China-Lithuania ties undermined

Highlighting that China has always attached high attention to protecting the premises and personnel of foreign diplomatic missions and ensuring their normal operations, Webin said that Lithuania's move has undermined the bilateral ties between both countries.

"If the Lithuanian side does not face up to the reality, does not reflect and correct its mistakes and instead shirks its own responsibility, bilateral ties will be impacted even more with the feelings between the two peoples also harmed," Webin said, stressing that it is Vilnius that suffers in the end, China Daily quoted.

This comes after Lithuania, last month, established the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius, allegedly violating political commitment in the joint communique of diplomatic ties between China and Lithuania.

China rebuked Lithuania’s move, saying that it was an 'extremely egregious act' and was needed to be corrected immediately. Beijing also added that the step was 'crude interference' in the mainland's internal affairs.

Further, he said, "The Lithuanian side is responsible for all consequences arising therefrom."

This comes after China, in August, called on Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador from Beijing and summoned its envoy to Vilnius after the latter permitted Taipei to open a representative office.

