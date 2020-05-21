China Reports 33 New Coronavirus Cases, Rise In Asymptomatic Cases In Wuhan

Health authorities of China has reportedly said on May 21 that the country has reported 33 new coronavirus cases with majority of them being in Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicentre of the deadly virus. As per reports, it includes 31 asymptomatic cases. China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reportedly said that two confirmed COVID-19 cases, which includes one imported case was reported on Thursday in Guangdong province and a locally transmitted one in Shanghai on Wednesday.

Surge in the asymptomatic cases

As per reports, there is a huge surge in the asymptomatic cases in Wuhan and the NHC said that out of 31 asymptomatic cases, 28 of them are from Wuhan. As per the international media reports, the NHC figures reveal that Wednesday’s addition takes the number of asymptomatic cases in the country to 375. Local health commission reportedly said that 281 people with asymptomatic symptoms along with 861 of those who came in contact with them in Wuhan were quarantined. Asymptomatic cases poses a greater risk as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive without any signs or symptoms and can spread the disease to others.

335,887 tests conducted

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese city of Wuhan has reportedly conducted 335,887 nucleic acid tests on May 17 compared to the 222,675 the local health ministry conducted the day before. As per reports, these tests are part of a campaign launched by the city to identify asymptomatic carriers — infected people who show no outward sign of illness. According to reports, Wuhan, which is the original epicentre of the virus, lifted lockdown on April 8, but since then confirmed another cluster of COVID-19 infections in May.

According to city officials, the residents who had already participated in the COVID-19 tests previously do not need to participate in the campaign. Speaking further, they reportedly said that those who test positive now would be notified soon. As of now, around 28 new asymptomatic carriers of the infection have been reportedly found. Asymptomatic cases pose a problem as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

