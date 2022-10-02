China Sent 22 Aircraft & 4 Warships Across Taiwan Strait, Says Taiwanese Defence Ministry

Taiwan's armed forces have revealed that they have found at least 22 aircraft along with four warships, all belonging to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), approaching the self-governed island on Sunday. This was confirmed by the Taiwanese Defence Ministry, which confirmed that several aircraft also crossed the so-called "median line" of the Taiwan Strait.

"22 PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN [People's Liberation Army Navy] vessels around our surrounding region were detected today (Oct. 2, 2022) until 1700 [09:00 GMT]," the ministry said on Twitter.

Taiwanese Defence Ministry monitored situation

According to the statement released by the Taiwanese Ministry, a total of eight aircraft crossed the "median line" of the Taiwan Strait, which is considered an unofficial maritime border between the island and mainland China.



The ministry confirmed that these aircraft included two J-11 and two J-16 fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles BZK-005 and CH-4, as well as Y-8 and Y-9 electronic-warfare aircraft.

The entire situation was monitored by the Taiwanese military forces by sending civil air patrol, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defence missile systems, the ministry added.

China-Taiwan tensions

Ever since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation in August this year, the tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated. China strongly condemned Pelosi's trip and views it as a gesture of support for separatism. Since then, Beijing has launched a massive military exercise near the island border. Several nations such as France, Lithuania, the United States, Japan, and most recently Germany have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

