China Sends Record 68 Aircraft & 13 Warships To Taiwan Strait As Threat Over Taipei Looms

The Taiwanese defence ministry announced on August 5 that at least 68 Chinese warships and 13 warships were spotted in the vicinity of China's military exercises close to Taiwan. Chinese ships and aircraft allegedly crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait, seriously undermining the situation there, according to the ministry.

This action was denounced by the ministry as a breach of Taiwan's airspace and waters, and it vowed that it would be prepared to defend "national security" and repel any attempts to undermine Taiwan's "freedom and democracy." It is worth mentioning here that Large-scale military exercises by the Chinese People's Liberation Army with live fire started on August 4 in strategic regions near Taiwan.

PLA dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels until 17:00 (UTC+8) for the activities around Taiwan Strait, part of which had crossed the median line and jeopardized the status quo of the strait. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 5, 2022

According to an official statement, China's military conducted air and sea combat drills in the north, southwest, and east of Taiwan on August 5, continuing to "test the troops' joint combat capabilities." According to the Global Times, this is the first time a People's Liberation Army (PLA) military exercise has come this close to Taiwan. According to the news agency, China has also established live-fire shooting ranges in areas to the east of the island for the first time.

Numerous warships and fighter planes had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line

The Defence Ministry of the self-governing island of Taiwan reported that numerous warships and fighter planes had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line as China began its largest-ever military drills in the area. The exercises, which included the deployment of fighter jets and the firing of ballistic missiles on August 4, follow US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the democratic island claimed by Beijing.

As of 11 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) on August 5, numerous Chinese "warships and warplanes" had crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line while conducting exercises, according to Taiwan's defence ministry. According to the ministry, China's military actions are "highly provocative," and it is closely monitoring the "enemy situation". The drills on August 4 included a "conventional missile firepower assault" in waters east of Taiwan, according to the Chinese military.

According to President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan's military and government are closely monitoring China's military drills and information warfare operations and are prepared to take action if necessary. On August 5, she pleaded with world leaders to support Taiwan's democratic government and halt the region's deterioration of security.

Image: AP