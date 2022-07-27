China Sends Troops & Main Tanks To Russia Despite Global Criticism Of Moscow's 'war Games'

China has sent a large contingent of military tanks and personnel from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to Russia for taking part in the International Army Games amid the 'brutal' invasion of Ukraine. According to reports, the delegation of PLA soldiers along with the army vehicles left Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia in China despite the global condemnation of the games during the all-out Russian assault on Ukraine. The squadron is en route to Zabaikalsk in east Russia, Chinese state media CCTV reported on Monday.

The infantry is prepared to participate against 37 countries and regions at the event scheduled for next month between August 13 to 27. In the annual games, launched by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in 2015, contestants are expected to arrive from Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. The Russian military will also take part in the multinational military Games, which Russia calls the "contest of real men," as reported by the South China Morning Post. The categories include contenders from 28 disciplines, beginning from athletes to cooks. There are events like Tank Biathlon- a game where the crew makes 5km obstacle lapses while shooting targets. There is also a segment called Field Kitchen, involving army cooks.

Military Games to be held amid contentious geopolitical situation

The Games this year will be held amid rising global tensions over Moscow's "unprovoked" war in east Ukraine, the spillover from which has impacted the West and other vulnerable nations. China has remained a constant participant in the Army Games, although Russia (predictably) becomes the champion. However, the mass movement of troops and military personnel has raised eyebrows amid the geopolitical tensions in eastern Europe as well over Taiwan. Western nations fear that China could be "taking lessons" from the Russia-Ukraine war to execute a similar "barbaric invasion" of Taiwan to reclaim the territory.

Meanwhile, several new nations will be joining the Russia-led military exercises this year. African countries like Niger and Rwanda are among the debutantes, the Russian Defence Ministry said. Venezuela, which in 2019 rolled back ties with the US, will not only participate but hold a sniper competition in the "war games."

(Image: AP)