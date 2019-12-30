China Sentences Three Researchers In Gene-edited Baby Controversy

Three Chinese researchers have been sentenced for practicing medicine illegally, which involved in the births of genetically edited babies, as per the Chinese media on December 30. According to the reports, the head of the researcher He Jiankui was sentenced to jail for three years and was ordered to give a fine of 3 million yuan ($430,000). Two other people who were involved in gene-edited baby controversy were ordered lesser punishment and fines. Zhang Renli was sentenced to jail for two years and fined 1 million yuan. Qin Jinzhou was given an 18-month sentence and a fine of 500,000 yuan.

Experiment failed

He Jiankui claimed that he has conducted the first genome-editing experiments on embryos that were implanted and brought to term. But scientists say that the experiment may have failed in its purpose to immunize the twins against HIV and may have created mutations. Scientists came to this conclusion after looking at the research papers that were made public for the first time. Excerpts from the manuscripts were released by the MIT Technology review to show how He Jiankui ignored scientific norms in creating the twins Lula and Nana.

There are few people in this world who are born with immunity against HIV. The immunity occurs due to a mutation in the gene called CCR5. It is this gene that Jiankui claimed to have targeted using the powerful editing tool CRISPR. But according to MIT Technology Review, the experiment failed in its purpose to create the intended mutation despite the team targeting the right gene. The legitimacy and safety implications of the research were condemned by the scientific world. The research lacked collaborators, which was one of the reasons scientists blasted He Jiankui's unethical experiment. Dr He mentions 10 authors he collaborated on the research work but there is no mention of doctors and medical professionals which is again a gross violation of scientific norms.

