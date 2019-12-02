China Imposes Sanctions On US After Trump Signs Hong Kong Rights Bill

After US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong rights bill, China has retaliated on December 2 by suspending US warship visits and sanctioned a number of American NGOs. Earlier on November 28, China had warned of taking "firm countermeasures" against the United States. Trump on November 27 signed the bill after it received almost unanimous US congressional support. The move had sparked dissent amongst the Beijing administration who termed it an "an act of undisguised hegemony".

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press briefing on Monday, "In response to the unreasonable behavior of the US side, the Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong for (rest and) recuperation as of today".

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson says US inciting separatist activities

Two other US Navy ships were earlier denied entry in Hong Kong in August, without specifying a reason why. The Minister added that they would also apply sanctions to a number of US-based NGOs. Although she failed to give any specifications over the form that the sanctions would take. She said that China would apply sanctions to NGOs that had acted "badly" over the recent unrest in Hong Kong. These NGOs included the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch, and Freedom House. She claimed that there was already a large number of facts gathered and the evidence made it clear that these non-governmental organisations supported anti-China forces and incited separatist activities for Hong Kong's independence. She further accused them of being responsible for the current chaotic situation in Hong Kong.

Since Trump has signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, he will have to annually review the city's favourable trade status under American law. It could also be revoked if the semi-autonomous territory's freedoms are quashed. Earlier, the US Congress had also passed legislation banning sales of tear gas, rubber bullets, and other equipment used by Hong Kong security forces in putting down the protests. The move threatens to complicate trade talks with Beijing just as the two nations get close to signing a phase one deal.

(With inputs from agencies)

