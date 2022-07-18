China Urges US To Immediately Cancel Sale Of Arms Worth $108 Million To Taiwan: Report

In a significant development, China on Monday urged the United States to immediately cancel the sale of military-technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million (over Rs 860 crore). Further, the Chinese government also warned the US "not to play with fire" on the Taiwan issue. Speaking at a regular press conference, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, stated that Beijing vehemently opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and urged Washington to abandon the plan.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this, and has lodged solemn representations with the US side," Wenbin said, CGTN news reported. He claimed that the one-China principle and the three joint communiques between China and the US, particularly the August 17 Communique, are gravely violated by US arms sales to Taiwan. Furthermore, it seriously jeopardises China's security and sovereignty interests, damages ties between the two countries, and threatens regional peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits, Wenbin added.

China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan

Meanwhile, Chinese diplomat and spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, Zhu Fenglian denounced the action as a grave breach of the US's pledge to not support Taiwan's independence. She claimed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan would only serve to further harm the interests of Taiwan compatriots by using their money to purchase weapons from the US. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

US approves sale of Air Defence System worth $95 million to Taiwan

Earlier in April this year, the US also approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crores) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system. According to the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the package comprised of training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System. The DSCA, in a statement, noted that this proposed sale is in accordance with United States law and policy, as stated in Public Law 96-8.

Image: AP/Twitter/@iingwen