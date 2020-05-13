China, US Should Work Together To Implement 'Phase 1' Trade Deal: Chinese FM Spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on May 12 reportedly said that Beijing and Washington should work together to implement their ‘Phase 1’ trade deal. The statement by the spokesperson, Zhao Lijian comes after the United States President Donald Trump said that China is seeking to renegotiate the trade deal, however, he is ‘not interested’ in doing so. Trump also said that he wanted to see if Beijing lived up to the deal to massively increase purchases of US goods.

However, amid the escalating tensions between the two countries, Lijian said, “The conclusion of the China-US phase one trade deal serves the interests of China, the US and the world. The two sides should work together to implement the agreement following the principle of equality and mutual respect”.

He added, “Heads of the Chinese and US trade consultation teams had a phone conversation on May 8, agreeing to work towards creating enabling atmosphere and conditions for the implementation of the phase one trade deal and strive for more progress”.

‘Phase 2’ in doubt

Meanwhile, according to an international media outlet, some advisers, who are close to the talks, suggested that the Chinese officials reviewed the possibility of invalidating the trade pact and negotiate a new one to tilt the scales more to the Chinese side. With rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus pandemic, the trade deal and proposed talks on a ‘Phase 2’ deal are also into doubt.

However, when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking ‘Phase 1’ deal, Trump reportedly said that he is ‘not interested’. Amid the soaring tensions, Chinese importers on May 11 did buy at least four cargoes of US soybeans for shipment beginning in July. According to an international media outlet, additional sales are also possible. On the other hand, the US officials reportedly said that they have also begun implementing other parts of the trade deal regarding intellectual property protections.

Trump and US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has repeatedly claimed that there is evidence that the pathogen came from the Wuhan lab. Leaders have also speculated that the deadly coronavirus was human-made and started from contact with infected animals or from an ‘accident’ at the Wuhan lab in China. However, China has strongly denied the allegations. Even the World Health Organisation reportedly said that Washington had offered no evidence to support the ‘speculative’ claims.

