China: Hubei's Coronavirus Lockdown Obstructs Girl's Cancer Treatment

50-year-old Lu Yuejin on Saturday struggled to get past the police checkpoint on the bridge over the Yangtze river as she wanted to get out of China's Hubei province, international media reported. Lu, whose 26-year-old daughter Hu Ping, who is reportedly suffering from leukaemia wanted to go out of the province to get the second round of chemotherapy done in the nearby Jiujiang province. According to media reports, Lu pleaded with police to let her daughter go out of the province as she needs to go to the hospital in Jiujiang.

Tearfully pleaded to be let through

International media reported that hospitals in Hubei's Wuhan city were overwhelmed by patients showing symptoms of the Coronavirus. Lu, a farmer from a village in Hubei province was trying to get a passage for her daughter who is in need of chemotherapy.

According to reports, Lu tearfully pleaded at the checkpoint to let her daughter go past it as she needs to have her treatment. After hours of pleading, an ambulance was finally called in and both Lu and Hu were allowed to go through. Both Hu and Lu went through temperature checks before they were allowed to board the ambulance.

Death toll rises

The world is battling the outbreak of the deadly contagious coronavirus that has taken at least 304 lives so far in China alone. The confirmed reported cases have reached up to 11,000 as of February 1. The disease is believed to have originated in a market in Hubei's Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally.

Chinese authorities have imposed a strict quarantine in 12 cities across the country, 11 of which are in the Hubei province. As per the US CDC, confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other countries that include, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, India, Nepal, Russia, Singapore, and Italy.

(With Agency Inputs)