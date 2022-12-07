China Warns 'stop Sending Wrong Signals' As Australia's Delegation Arrives In Taiwan

China's Foreign Ministry has warned Australia to stop sending misleading signals to Taiwan's government, which it labelled "separatist forces" and urged Canberra to adhere to the internationally recognised one-China principle. The remarks were made by Mao Ning, the spokeswoman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry following Australia's decision to send a delegation of Australian parliamentarians to the self-governed island nation of Taiwan, Sputnik reported.

The Australian delegation arrived in Taiwan on December 4. The visit has been scheduled to last five days, while no specific details behind the agenda of the visit have been revealed by Canberra. However, it did indicate intentions to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest between Australia and Taiwan, reported Sputnik.

Taiwan allies poke China, punish its regional aggression

Since the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan in August this year, diplomats and government officials from various ally nations have continued the trend. Pelosi's visit prompted Beijing to conduct large-scale military drills which included the People's Liberation Army surrounding Taiwan from six designated zones near its borders and live-fire drills. A naval blockade by the Chinese military of the island nation had raised threat levels further with the US considering contingencies against the prospect of such a military development in a real-war scenario.

Meanwhile, China's actions drew international condemnation citing its tendency to raise regional tensions. Furthermore, Taiwan has since received diplomatic delegations from France, Germany, Britain, and Australia.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry called on Australia to "earnestly adhere to the one-China principle, stop all forms of official interaction with the Taiwan region and stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan-independence' separatist forces," Mao Ning was quoted by Sputnik as telling a briefing.

China has time and again echoed its intent to reintegrate Taiwan with the mainland and has not denied the scope of usage of military force to meet its objectives. The latest statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes following a warning by Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Tan Kefei, who asserted the PLA's ability to thwart any external actors planning to organize independence of Taiwan.