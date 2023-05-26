China Woos Horn Of Africa By Fragmenting Diplomatic Engagements, Investments & Trade

The People's Republic of China has been fragmenting diplomatic engagement with the Horn of Africa (HoA) to cement its foothold in the conflict-ridden region. Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration has been shifting the dynamics of its geopolitical influence in sub-Saharan Africa as the United States and its European allies made an exit, including the ex-colonial ruler France which was asked to pull out its troops from insurgency-hit Burkina Faso. The Horn of Africa comprises six states— Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia and the self-governing state of Somaliland—of whom five are sovereign states and one is de facto, where China is now expanding its footprint.

On Thursday, May 25, China announced that it is stepping up its cooperation with the African countries by sending more emergency food aid to the Horn of Africa. China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in Beijing on Thursday that PRC will fund the reconstruction of Ethiopian infrastructure destroyed in the year-long Tigray war, according to the Beijing-based newspaper South China Morning Post.

China has been weaponising investment on foreign soils as a part of its 'debt-trap diplomacy' to fulfil agendas of economic and military expansionism abroad. In 2022, Beijing sponsored the first-ever Horn of Africa Peace, Good Governance, and Development Conference in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, which China's ruling Communist Party touted as a “model country” under its $126 billion Belt and Road initiative.

China's FM Wang Yi, left speaks with Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo. Credit: AP

China allures Ethiopia with new investments in post-war reconstruction, development

In a meeting held with Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen on May 25, Chinese FM Qin said China has delivered two batches of food aid to the Horn of Africa, adding that it is also “considering providing a new batch to help countries alleviate their urgent needs”. Beijing also iterated that it is ready to support the 'Ethiopian peace process' initiative, and "is willing to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various fields to help Ethiopia’s post-war reconstruction, development and revitalisation," according to the paper.

“Ethiopia is in a critical period of consolidating peace and focussing on development,” Qin was reported saying.

China, in turn, pledged to rehabilitate and rebuild the infrastructure of Ethiopia which has been ravaged due to the hostilities in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia as heavy fighting ensued between the Ethiopian federal government and Eritrea on one side, and Tigray People Liberation Front on the other in 2022. The conflict ceased in November after two years of confrontation. Qin also conveyed "China’s gratitude" to the Ethiopian government for its evacuation effort of its citizens from Sudan. He also acknowledged Ethiopia's help in rescuing Chinese nationals robbed and detained in Ethiopia.

China hoped that the Ethiopian government “will take effective measures to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese institutions and personnel”, Qin told Demeke, according to SCMP.

Ethiopia's Demeke acknowledged that China has become the African nation's leading source of foreign direct investment and the largest trading partner, as well as the development financier. The minister iterated that PRC has a crucial role to play in Ethiopia's future growth. It remains unclear if the two countries agreed on settling or restructuring the Ethiopian debt under the Group of 20’s Common Framework. Beijing expanded its diplomatic efforts with Ethiopia after the United States cut the aid to Mali, Ethiopia and Guinea alleging violations of the AGOA Statutes. As the US suspended Ethiopia from the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, China lambasted the latter's action as “meddling” in Ethiopia’s internal affairs.