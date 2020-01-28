Chinese President Xi Jinping Says Country Engaged In Serious Fight Against 'demon' Virus

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on January 28 that the country is executing a serious fight against the 'demon' virus. Xi further pledged transparency in the government's efforts to contain the disease in the country which has claimed more than a hundred lives and more than four thousand confirmed cases.

After Xi's meeting with the World Health Organisation, state media reported that the Chinese President said that the 'epidemic is a demon' and then added 'we cannot let this demon hide'. He also applauded his own government who has always adopted an attitude which is 'open, transparent, and responsible'.

Meanwhile, Japan has confirmed a victim of Coronavirus who has never been to China on January 28. This comes as an unprecedented development in the deadly outbreak for the medical officials who had identified the epicentre of the pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan of 11 million people.

The novel virus has already claimed nearly 106 lives in China with 4,515 confirmed cases as other international leaders plan to evacuate their citizens from the country. According to the National Health Commission, 976 are in serious condition.

Other countries taking precautions

China's immediate neighbour, Mongolia has closed all universities and educational institutes until March 2 to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. Citing a cabinet meeting, Mongolian state media also said that it has closed the border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic.

The US was preparing to fly their citizens out of the city as Wuhan along with other major cities is under lockdown. UK and Japan had also put forth their plans to bring their citizens 'home'.

China has been trying to step-up the emergency measures to contain the global spread of the pathogen. Wuhan's Mayor Zhou Xianwang has also said that the number of cases can rise by another thousand. Since the outbreak has been widely spread in China, with several confirmed cases in Beijing, the country has also extended the Lunar Year Holiday to February 2.

