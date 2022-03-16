China's FM Wang Yi May Visit India This Month, Maiden High-level Trip Since Ladakh Clash

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is reportedly set to travel to India later this month for the first time since the violent clash between both nations at the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Media reports have stated that China’s top diplomat is more likely to visit Nepal before arriving in New Delhi. Wang’s visit to India comes in the backdrop of India and China continuing the military-level talks in a bid to resolve the situation around the border.

It is also pertinent to note here that the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit to India also comes at a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the foreign policies of several nations. Most recently, US officials had also said that Russia asked China for assistance. India has reiterated its call for peace between Moscow and Kyiv while also ramping up the evacuation of citizens stuck in war-torn Ukraine.

India-China held 15th round of military talks on March 11

Wang's visit is reported just days after India and China held the 15th round of Commander-level talks at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on March 11. An Indian Army spokesperson had told ANI that in the latest India-China talks, both sides carried forward the discussions on January 12 in a bid to resolve the issues related to LAC in the Western sector.

They had also agreed to continue dialogue in both military and diplomatic channels. The spokesperson also said that India and China had a detailed exchange of views promising to maintain security and stability on the ground. The two sides also reaffirmed that a resolution at the earliest would restore peace and tranquillity in the region.

"They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Western Sector & facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on ground in Western Sector in the interim," said the Indian Army Spokesperson.

"They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest: Indian Army Spokesperson on the 15th round of China-India Corps Commander level meeting," the spokesperson added.

15th round China-India Corps Commander level meeting | Both sides had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest: Indian Army Spox — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Image: AP/PTI