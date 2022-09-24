In a fresh warning to the US amid escalating tensions over Taiwan, China told Washington to refrain from approaching Beijing with a "position of strength" and attempting to curb the country's development and engage in "unilateral hegemony". This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on 23 September. During the meet, the Chinese FM told Blinken that the relations between the two nations face "grave impacts" and the US needs to "learn lessons."

"Hope that the U.S. side will adjust its perception of China, reflect on and change its China policy featuring containment and suppression, and the U.S. side will not attempt to deal with the Chinese people from a position of strength, try to suppress China's development, or want only engage in unilateral hegemony," Wang Yi emphasized according to the statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Notably, the ties between US and China have been strained after US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August. Stressing China's stance over the US side's actions, Chinese FM Wang Yi said that Taiwan is China's "internal affair" and called Washington's recent actions "erroneous." He said that China's position to address the Taiwan question remains "consistent and clear." He stressed that China will continue to remain committed to guidelines of "peaceful reunification and one country, two system." Furthermore, the Chinese FM noted that peaceful resolution cannot "co-exist" with the independence of Taiwan. Wang Yi asserted that Taiwan's question remains in Beijing's core interests and has "paramount importance" to the people of China. During the meeting, Blinken emphasised that the US is committed to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and "consistent" with one China policy, according to the statement released by US Department of State.

Blinken calls peace across Taiwan Strait 'critical' to security & prosperity

Antony Blinken asserted that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is "critical" to security and prosperity. Wang Yi emphasised that the US had made "political commitments" to the Chinese side on the Taiwan question. The Chinese FM said that commitments from the US included three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, adding that the actions of Washington were contrary to these commitments. As per the statement, Wang Yi underscored that attempts by the US to "undermine" China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and use Taiwan to contain Beijing was showcasing a "truly wrong and dangerous signal." Chinese FM called on the US to follow three China-US Joint Communiques and reaffirm their commitment to the one-China policy as well as "unequivocally state its opposition to any Taiwan independence separatist activity."

"The U.S. side's moves run counter to them, in an attempt to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stand in the way of China's peaceful reunification cause, use Taiwan to contain China, and even publicly claims to come to the defense of Taiwan. These all have sent a truly wrong and dangerous signal," according to the statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

I met with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in NYC. I reiterated the need to maintain open lines of communication and discussed ways to responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship, especially during times of tension. pic.twitter.com/hjCn2witzI — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 24, 2022

China-US ties

Notably, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and even expressed anger over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. In response to Pelosi's visit, China launched military drills around Taiwan and announced cancelling the China-US Theater Commanders talks, Defence Policy Coordination Talks (DPCT) and other cooperations between the two nations. Nearly two weeks after Pelosi's visit, the US delegation led by Ed Markey travelled to Taiwan and held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. After Ed Markey arrived in Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wenbin called on the US to follow the One-China principle and stressed that China will take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

