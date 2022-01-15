China's Grey Zone Tactics Continue As 10 Military Aircraft Invade Taiwan's ADIZ

Continuing its offensive on the island nation, China's 10 military aircraft invaded the southwest sector of Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) once again on January 15, just one day after 11 incursions were detected, according to local media reports. Eight Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, and one Shaanxi Y-8 were among the Chinese aircraft, according to Taiwan News that quoted the Ministry of National Defense.

According to the Taiwanese military, Taiwan sent radio warnings, tasked aircraft, and deployed air defence missile systems to keep an eye on the Chinese jets. It came after 11 Chinese planes flew into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday. Further, on Wednesday, two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics by sending aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ on a regular basis, with the majority of incidents occurring in the zone's southwest corner. According to the MND, Chinese military jets entered the ADIZ 961 times in 2021, for a total of 239 days. An ADIZ is a zone that extends beyond a country's airspace where approaching aircraft are asked to identify themselves by air traffic controllers.

China-Taiwan conflict

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China. Taiwan, on the other hand, has resisted Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed.

Analysts have previously cautioned that Beijing is growing anxious that Taiwan's administration is moving the island closer to a formal declaration of independence, and that Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen should avoid taking such moves, according to BBC. Tsai, on the other hand, has stated repeatedly that Taiwan is already an independent state, obviating the need for a formal declaration. The island is self-governing, with its own constitution, military, and democratically elected officials.

