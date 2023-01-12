China’s Hegemonic Desires In South China Sea Deteriorate Beijing-Philippines Ties: Report

Bilateral relations between China and the Philippines have deteriorated significantly in the recent past following Beijing's hegemonic desires in the South China Sea. Beijing’s attempt to unilaterally change regional stability through its assertions of claim over the South China Sea since 2009 has led to the significant downfall of its diplomatic relations with Manila and led to increased hostilities, The HK Post reported. However, the deterioration of Beijing’s relations in the region is not limited just to the Philippines, but also other nations of the Southeast region.

The Philippines is one amongst a handful of nations to have stood up to China’s aggressive manoeuvres in the volatile South China Sea. Since the onset of its assertion in the region, Beijing has prevented Manila from undertaking oil and gas developmental projects, the report stated. Furthermore, Manila’s fishing expeditions in the region have also been hindered by Beijing.

China’s nefarious agenda under scanner

The Philippines has initiated arbitral proceedings against Beijing over its forceful and ‘obnoxious’ assertion over the waters, the report revealed. The main cause of concern leading to spite against China’s assertions is the fact that it lays claim to Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) of several nations, including the Philippines. Meanwhile, Beijing has blatantly rejected the tribunal’s decision, which went against China’s claims over the waters.

Encompassing 3.5 million sq km of area, the South China Sea serves as a geographically strategic region and is adjoined by seven countries which include Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines in addition to China. Furthermore, the region’s strategic value is encompassed in the fact that it provides the shortest shipping route between the Indian Ocean and Northeast Asia.

According to the Philippines, China has developed artificials islands on disputed reefs in an attempt to alter the status quo in the region, the HK Post report stated. Additionally, as per the Philippines’ claims, the islands in question have been fortified by the Chinese military and transformed into military bases. An additional cause of concern is the fact that the ‘permanent structures’ have been constructed over international waters.

South China Sea: A potential flashpoint

The dispute between the Philippines and China pertaining to the region has been particularly violent, the report indicates. China’s claims and its attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo of the disputed territory not only violate Manila’s sovereignty but also of China's neighbouring nations. Meanwhile, Beijing and Manila have engaged in threatening altercations, especially in the vicinity of the Spratly Islands and the Scarborough Shoal, the report said.

Image: AP

China’s maritime forces have been accused of igniting conflicts with the Philippines by regularly harassing Filipino fishing boats and fishermen over the unilaterally invoked disputed region. Furthermore, the Chinese Navy has also blocked the supply dispatched for BRP Sierra Madre. A World War II-era warship, the BRP Sierra Madre serves as an outpost of the Philippine Marine Corps in attempts to assert its sovereignty over the ownership of the disputed Spratly Islands.

The most recent engagement between the two nations in the disputed region saw the Chinese coast guard forcibly seize debris from a Chinese rocket which had been recovered by the Filipino Navy near the Thithu islands. Despite statements from Filipino officials regarding the incident, officials from Beijing attempted to subvert the issue claiming that no such seizure was conducted.