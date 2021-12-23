China's Offensive Tactics Against Taiwan Continue; 4 Chinese Warplanes Fly Into ADIZ

China's offensive tactics against Taiwan continue, as four Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on December 22. According to ANI, this is the 17th time Chinese airplanes have violated Taiwanese airspace.

According to the Ministry of National Defense (MND), two People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence spotter plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwestern corner of the ADIZ. Taiwan's Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng informed MPs of the military's activities amid escalating Chinese military hostility during a legislative session on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, a Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes, Taiwan News reported.

PLAAF conducted over 940 incursions into Taiwan airspace

According to Chiu, the PLAAF has conducted over 940 incursions into the country's ADIZ since January. Early warning systems for ADIZ assist countries identify incursions into their airspace. Even though the zones are designated as international airspace and pilots are not legally obligated to make such a statement, every aircraft entering such an area is required to disclose its route and purpose to the "host" nation.

Beijing has increased its grey-zone tactics by sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ on a regular basis since mid-September last year, with the majority of incidents occurring in the zone's southwest corner and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes. Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy with almost 24 million inhabitants located off the southern coast of mainland China.

Taipei, on the other hand, has resisted Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently opposed. China has warned that "Taiwanese independence" will result in war.

