China's Offensive Tactics Continue; Sends 2 Military Warplanes Into Taiwan's ADIZ

Two People's Liberation Army (PLA) military planes flew into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ) on January 7. "2 PLA J-16 entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on the night of January 7, 2022," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

2 PLA J-16 entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on the night of January 7, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/GESt4T7bPg pic.twitter.com/g3AgFmFjPJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 7, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, two military warplanes from China flew into Taiwan's ADIZ, while and seven flew on Tuesday. Five People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered into Taiwan's ADIZ on January 4, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense.

China fined website for calling Taiwan a Nation

Further, Beijing fined and warned 7-Eleven for identifying Taiwan as a nation on its website and presenting maps with erroneous borders for Xinjiang and Tibet, according to local media reports. The Beijing municipal government fined the corporation 50,000 yuan for mistakes such as mentioning Taiwan province as an independent country. According to Asia Nikkei, the 7-Eleven website also neglected to utilise China's names for some disputed South China Sea islands, including the Japanese-administered Senkakus, which China refers to as the Diaoyu islands.

The sentence was imposed in December, but Asia Nikkei broke the story on Friday. The convenience store chain is popular throughout Asia, and the Beijing locations are owned by a domestic subsidiary of 7-Eleven Japan, a subsidiary of Japanese corporation 7 & I Holdings. The Chinese government considers Taiwan a province and is extremely sensitive to any act or reference that looks to promote Taiwan's claim to be a sovereign nation.

Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southern coast of mainland China. Taiwan, on the other hand, has fought Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently condemned. China has warned that "Taiwan's independence" will lead to war.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter/R.O.C_MOD