China's PLA Will Be 'completely Capable' To Attack Taipei By 2025, Says Taiwan's Minister

China's People Liberation Army (PLA) will be well-prepared to invade Taiwan by 2025 in order to recapture the island, said Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-chang. Addressing the virtual seminar titled 'Taiwan: Is it the key to the continuing global order' -- organised by The Democracy Forum [TDF], Kuo-chang noted that given the ongoing aggression displayed by the PLA, including infringing the Taiwan Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and conducting naval drills along the Taiwan Strait, China will acquire "complete capability" to storm the island within two years.

Referring to Beijing's rhetorical claims over Taiwan under the 'One-China Policy,' Kuo-chang stressed the increasing Chinese military drills and air incursions into Taiwanese airspace. He added the situation currently is "most dangerous" compared to the past 40 years. TDF chief Lord Bruce too cited former US Indo-Pacific Admiral Phil Davidson, saying that Beijing may "manifest an attack on Taiwan in next six years."

Notably, the prediction comes after Central Investigation Agency (CIA) chief Bill Burns said China is "taking lessons" from the Russia-Ukraine war about "how and when" it must invade Taiwan. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum last week, the director noted that Moscow's invasion is affecting Beijing's calculations, upping the risks for Taipei. Burns further warned that given the current geopolitical landscape and Beijing's growing influence in the South East Asian region, Chinese President Xi Jinping could launch an incursion on Taiwan following a key meeting among Communist Party members later this year.

Taiwan is significant to global order for its 'trade, tech & democratic values'

Kuo-chang further highlighted that Taiwan is significant to the global order not in terms of its trade, technology, and innovation, but also in core democratic values. Taiwan is currently dominating the global semiconductor chip market with large-scale manufacturing of the most advanced products. According to Bruce, a potential attack by China threatens the vulnerable supply chains, although the threat is "only marginal."

Biden to call Xi amid new tensions over US lawmaker's visit

The TDF convention came amid contentious pressure on Washington over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which China sees as a major breach of American leadership's commitment to the 'One-China Policy.' Under this policy, Beijing considered self-ruling Taiwan a part of China's mainland, and intended to take over "by force, if necessary".

While a growing number of GOP members are in favour of Pelosi's trip, US President Joe Biden, reportedly, has advised the top US lawmaker against embarking on the journey, given the growing threats of air incursions during her visit. Meanwhile, Biden last week bluntly announced that he is expecting a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping by the end of this week once he is recovered from COVID-19.

(Image: AP)