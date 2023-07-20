Chinese & Indian Among Seven People Arrested In 100kg Gold Smuggling Case In Nepal

The Nepal police have arrested seven people including an Indian and a Chinese national in connection with an alleged 100kg gold smuggling case through the Tribhuvan International Airport here.

The Department of Revenue Investigation on Wednesday night seized around 100 kg of gold that had passed undetected through the Tribhuvan International Airport customs, according to Armed Police Force (APF) sources.

According to Senior Superintendent and spokesperson APF Rajendra Khadka, the police have arrested Rajendra Rai, the taxi driver, Ram Kumar Bhujel, Dilip Bhujel, Harka Raj Rai and an Indian national Thapten Tsering.

The police later in the evening also arrested a Chinese national named Lingchuan in connection with the case.

According to the SSP, a team of security personnel had confiscated a large quantity of gold that was being taken in a taxi after passing through the airport towards Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

The confiscated metal will be taken to the Nepal Rastra Bank soon to determine the exact weight which will be carried out under the supervision of Inland Revenue Department officials, Khadka told PTI over the phone on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the customs department is preparing to suspend the staff involved in checking and clearing such a large quantity of gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport customs office on Wednesday.

The owner of the gold is still unknown, according to the APF sources. Further investigation is underway in the matter, the SSP said.