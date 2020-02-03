Chinese Army Given Full Operational Control Of Hospital Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Chinese government has given full operational control to a nearly finished field hospital to the Chinese army on Sunday. According to reports, the field hospital will treat patients at the epicentre of a deadly new viral epidemic that is quickly spreading across China and has claimed over 300 lives in China.

Hospital operational from Monday

The virus has infected a lot of people and this, in turn, has severely strained medical facilities. According to state media, 1,400 military medics will treat patients at the field hospital. The hospital is equipped with 1,000 beds and has been dubbed 'Fire God Mountain'.

The field hospital will receive its first patients on Monday which is just 10 days after the construction began.

The state media has also announced that many of the staff at the hospital who will be treating patients were directly involved in fighting against SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which is a strain of coronavirus very similar to the deadly new coronavirus.

There is another make-shift emergency medical facility that is under construction by the Chinese authorities. The second hospital has been dubbed 'Thunder God Mountain' and is expected to be operational by Thursday. According to reports, the hospital has approximately 1,600 beds, which is 300 more than the earlier expectation.

Crisis worsens

Multiple countries across the world have not only started evacuating it's citizens from the country but have also started applying travel restrictions for Chinese nationals and those coming from the country.

Amidst the growing crisis, WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China for its efforts to tackle the crisis. Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently stated, "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak...To the people of China & to all of those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak, we want you to know that the stands with you."

