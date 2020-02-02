Chinese Bodybuilder Fighting Deadly Coronavirus 'on The Front Line'

With China reeling from the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 304 lives till now, a Chinese female bodybuilder/doctor, Yuan Herong said that she had stepped up to be on the frontlines and fight the deadly outbreak of the disease. According to reports, Yuan is a doctor hailing from the Shandong Province, China and in a recent Instagram post she conveyed her message of doing her bit to help amid the viral outbreak.

"‘I’m a doctor. Must on the front line. Do my best to help the epidemic".

'We will try our best to do a good job'

In another post, she said, "171 cases of new pneumonia were cured and 15238 suspected cases were found. The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine and other symptomatic treatment. We will try our best to do a good job in prevention and treatment"

A traditional Chinese practitioner

According to reports, Yuan Herong is a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and started bodybuilding in the year 2016 because she wanted to look stronger. Yuan said that she takes bodybuilding as a hobby to exercise without using any kind of medicines. The doctor further added that she started exercising by signing up for Yoga classes but realised that such practices will not help her build muscles. Yuan said that she then hired a private instructor to give her the required training, adding that she took to bodybuilding after meeting Zhang Wei, a professional bodybuilder.

Originated from seafood and animal market

According to reports, the coronavirus originated from seafood and animal market located in Wuhan. The viral outbreak has caused concern because of its similarity to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) which claimed the lives of almost 650 people across China and Hong Kong in the year 2002-2003.

The novel coronavirus is a new strain in the large family of coronaviruses (CoV) which was previously not identified in humans. CoV causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

