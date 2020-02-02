Chinese City Outside Coronavirus Epicentre In Wuhan Shuts Down

China has reportedly shut down the city of Wenzhou situated far from the coronavirus epicenter province of Hubei, authorities reportedly confirmed to the media. The eastern Chinese city restricted the movement of the citizens and intercepted the roadways, Sunday in the most drastic measure as the death toll spiked to a shocking 304, and 2019-nCov contagion spread among 14,380 citizens in the People's Republic of China.

According to the reports, government’s rigorous containment efforts allow only one resident per household to go in public premises to buy necessities, the 9 million citizens are quarantined, and 46 highway toll stations are shut down.

Wenzhou’s public transport and metro lines are suspended

The city of Wenzhou which is 800 kilometres from the Province of Hubei has confirmed the highest figures of 2019-nCoV infection cases, which is 265 out of total 661 confirmed cases outside of mainland china after Wuhan, suggest reports. Wenzhou’s public transport and metro lines are reportedly suspended as have inter-province buses, the city has cordoned off public areas like the swimming pool, gyms, cinema halls, and museums.

The authorities in Wenzhou reportedly confirmed that the schools and the universities in the City will not resume until after March 1 after the situation is monitored by the government. They said that private enterprises and businesses have been prohibited to function until February 17, except the government institutions and administrative departments that might resume offices by February 9.

The city of Wenzhou scrambles to contain the Wuhan virus epidemic with the expectation that the authorities could prevent the outbreak on a massive level contrary to the province of Hubei, which is struggling to strain out the criticism.

The mayor of Wuhan was reportedly criticized for springing late into action to stabilize the 2019-nCoV pandemic, the authorities then put millions of citizens in a clampdown in order to tackle the crisis. Thus far, China has shut 13 cities and a staggering 41 million citizens remain quarantined, suggest reports.

