'Chinese Diplomat Involved In Assault Against Protesters At Manchester Consulate': UK MP

One of China's most senior UK diplomats has been accused of being involved in violence against protesters at the Manchester consulate by a British MP on Sunday, October 16. Addressing the MPs in the House of Commons, Alicia Kearns said, “What we saw was the Chinese consul-general, then ripping down posters and peaceful protest,” reported BBC.

China’s foreign ministry in Beijing defended the actions of the Manchester consulate’s staff but did not comment on the consul-general Zheng Xiyuan's alleged involvement in the violence against protesters.

However, China's spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin said that the protesters had "illegally entered" the grounds of the consulate and claimed that any country's diplomats would have taken "necessary measures" to protect their premises.

Video footage contradicts China’s claims

The chain of events being projected by the Chinese officials seems to contradict video footage and statements from the UK police. According to the BBC, police officers had to drag back a protester from inside the consulate gate as he was being attacked by the consulate security and staff.

Alicia Kearns stated further in her address that there was "grievous bodily harm” against a protester, one of whom was hospitalised for taking part in the peaceful protest. She also stated that Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan ripped down the placards that were being carried by the protesters.

"Some were then dragged onto consulate territory for a further beating by officials who have been recognised to be members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” she said.

#INCIDENT | We’re investigating an assault following a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in #Manchester yesterday.



A man was dragged into the Consulate grounds & assaulted.



Due to our fears for the safety of the man officers intervened to remove him & prevent further harm. pic.twitter.com/pB3Sz3s8VM — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 17, 2022

As per a statement by the Greater Manchester Police, around 30 to 40 people had gathered outside the consulate to protest against China’s occupation. "Shortly before 4 PM, a small group of men came out of the building and a man was dragged into the consulate grounds and assaulted," the statement read. It added, “Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds.”

Meanwhile, the British MP asserted, "We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation.”

UK Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman has informed further that action will be taken “once we have a full understanding of the facts”. The UK government had issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires in London for an explanation, stated Norman.

Image: Twitter/AP