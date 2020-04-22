Chinese Envoy Takes A Veiled Jibe At Trump, Says 'little Attention To Views Of Scientists'

Amid simmering tension between Beijing and Washington over coronavirus outbreak, China’s ambassador to the United States took a veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump for making “groundless accusations” and ignoring scientific expertise. Speaking at a webcast event, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said that some politicians are so preoccupied in their efforts for stigmatisation and groundless accusations that they pay little attention to the views of the scientists.

I do hope we can learn a good lesson this time and China-U.S. relation be based on a more realistic and forward-looking foundation. https://t.co/ycPH4wDBJ4 — Cui Tiankai (@AmbCuiTiankai) April 22, 2020

The Chinese envoy also targeted a section of media for spreading “speculations” and even “rumours” over the virus outbreak. He said that the priority should be saving lives and there should be no space for rumours when there is a desperate need for scientific temperament. Tiankai’s comment comes after Trump demanded an investigation into the coronavirus outbreak following claims of a man-made virus in Wuhan laboratory.

The origin of the virus has become a matter of debate around the world especially after a Nobel prize-winning scientist claimed that the novel coronavirus originated from a Wuhan laboratory during an attempt to manufacture a vaccine against HIV. During an interview with a French news channel, Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier said that the presence of HIV elements in the genome of SARS-CoV-2 raises suspicion against a possible man-made virus.

Lawsuit against China

The US-China relations seems to be worsening as Missouri has now filed a civil lawsuit against China seeking an unspecified amount in reparations for the damage. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement the Chinese government lied to the world about the danger and contagious nature of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, China has repeatedly been asking the United States to focus on assisting each other instead of pointing fingers or holding anyone accountable. During a press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that attacking and smearing China wouldn’t win back wasted time or lost lives and asked the US to stop making “irresponsible remarks”.

