Chinese Envoy's Derogatory Remarks On India Prompt Diplomatic Heat Between Nepal & China

The International Relations and Tourism Committee under the House of Representatives of Nepal has called upon Foreign Minister NP Saud for discussions following a derogatory comment made by the Chinese envoy to Nepal.

The committee has summoned the foreign minister for Thursday, though there are indications that the foreign minister may choose to skip the meeting, reported ANI. Chairman of the International Relations Committee, Rajkishore Yadav, confirmed to ANI that tomorrow's meeting will encompass discussions on the code of conduct for foreign diplomats in Nepal.

"We have requested the secretariat to call the foreign minister," Chairman Yadav confirmed during a phone call with ANI. "There are multiple issues to address, including the code of conduct for diplomats."

Controversial comments by Chinese ambassador

The controversy ignited when Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song, made derogatory comments against India during a public forum. In an event earlier this week, Song advised Nepal to exercise caution in its dealings with India, especially in matters of trade and other aspects. The Chinese ambassador attempted to boost China's influence while portraying India negatively.

"Unfortunately, you have a neighbor like India, because India is a huge market, huge potential you can tap into. But at the same time, India's policy towards Nepal and other neighbors are not so friendly and not so beneficial to Nepal," Song remarked at a program chaired by House Speaker Devraj Ghimire.

The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while discussing Kalyan Rokka's presentation, where Rokka claimed that Nepal continued to incur losses in trade with India.

"Last fiscal year, you (Nepal) exported 10 billion rupees worth of electricity to India. How much do you import from India? My Nepalese friends, you imported 19 billion Nepalese rupees worth of electricity from India. You had a deficit in electricity trade, one of the products you are proud of, and you think that will bring you economic independence," the Chinese envoy stated.

"I will have more field trips to learn about the reality of Nepal and find more potential cooperation between China and Nepal. Best of all, I think Nepalese people also have the right to enjoy a more rich life, a more modern life, a more prosperous life," he added.

Breach of diplomatic etiquette

This incident marks the first time that a Chinese ambassador to Nepal has openly commented on diplomatic relations with another nation, and it is being viewed as a breach of diplomatic etiquette.

The Chinese Ambassador's statement comes in the wake of the issuance of the "standard map of China," which led to the cancellation of the visit of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Mayor Balen Shah to China.

Mayor Balen, whose visit was intended to promote tourism and cultural exchange, announced on social media that he would not proceed with his planned 5-day trip to China, citing concerns that the new standard map released by China did not respect Nepal's territorial integrity and that Nepal was not consulted prior to its release.

The situation has led to escalating tensions between Nepal and China, raising questions about the future of diplomatic relations between the two nations.