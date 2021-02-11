Chinese Face-swapping App Could Create Personal Files For Chinese Enforcement: Taiwan

A Taiwanese national security official recently cautioned citizens against using a Chinese face-swapping app, saying that it could use the data for financial fraud or create personal files for Chinese law enforcement. The app called Quyan has gained popularity in Taiwan. It uses photograph uploaded by a user to edit their face onto celebrities, creating “deep fakes” videos that make the users look like actors.

The app is developed by Shenzhen Xinguodu Intelligence Co, also known as Nexgo, which create hardware and software processing electronic payments, including biometric services. After an investigation of the application, the Taiwanese official said it poses “grave security threat”, especially because it requires facial recognition and e-mail verification use. According to Taipei Times, to sign up for the app, users are required to verify their e-mails address and upload a clear photograph of their face without wearing glasses or anything else that could obstruct the camera view of the user’s facial features.

Taiwanese advised to use app with caution

The Taiwanese official believes that the firm could sell data it collects through Quyan for use with payment software, allowing payments to be made through facial recognition. The national security official added that by requiring e-mail confirmation, the app is able to obtain other personal information that could be used in conjunction with biometric data to make payments or obtain financial information. Further, they also did not rule out that the data are being sent to Chinese law enforcement to create files on users.

The Taiwanese official has advised citizens using the app to exercise caution, especially if they link accounts to their e-mail, browse Chinese websites or express political opinions online. It is worth noting that China has been accused of stealing data by several countries, including the US and Canada. Canada’s intelligence chief David Vigneault has even warned Canadians that they are being "aggressively" targeted by hostile foreign governments seeking political, economic and military advantage.

(With inputs from ANI)

