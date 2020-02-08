Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Chinese Nurse Treating Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan Gives Daughter Air Hug: Watch

Rest of the World News

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a nurse working in a hospital treating coronavirus patients giving her daughter an ‘air hug’.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chinese

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a nurse working in a hospital treating coronavirus patients giving her daughter an ‘air hug’ since physical contact is forbidden, according to the reports. Through the video, the child who is identified to be nine years old is seen wearing a face mask and in tears telling her mother, identified as Liu Haiyan, that she misses her.

READ: Coronavirus: Brazilians Evacuated From Virus-stricken Wuhan

Mother-daughter duo exchanges air hug

Then the mother-daughter duo can be seen exchanging an air hug with both extending their arms. The girl then leaves a bag with a plate of dumplings on the ground and steps back while her mother collects it. The touching video has managed to garner over a million views on YouTube after it was shared by a Chinese state media outlet. The incident was reportedly filmed at the Fugou County People’s Hospital in Zhoukou located in Henan Province. Netizens have reacted over the video to praise how fearlessly the medical staff are working to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: Quarantined Passengers From China Arrive In Texas

READ: Three More Coronavirus Cases Found On Japan Cruise Ship

READ: Coronavirus: Death Toll Rises To 719 As Demand For Protective Gear Grows

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRESIDENT KOVIND CASTS HIS VOTE
KEY SEATS AND NOTABLE CONTESTS
PM MODI ON DELHI ELECTIONS
BRIDEGROOM SPOTTED CASTING VOTE
RAVINDRA JADEJA'S ROCKETING THROW
MANISH SISODIA ON CASTING HIS VOTE