Chinese Nurse Treating Coronavirus Patients In Wuhan Gives Daughter Air Hug: Watch

A heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet which shows a nurse working in a hospital treating coronavirus patients giving her daughter an ‘air hug’ since physical contact is forbidden, according to the reports. Through the video, the child who is identified to be nine years old is seen wearing a face mask and in tears telling her mother, identified as Liu Haiyan, that she misses her.

This kid has broken my heart..God be merciful to those suffering...prayers 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/kYl7sznRvY — Beautiful World (@Beautif98478301) February 6, 2020

Mother-daughter duo exchanges air hug

Then the mother-daughter duo can be seen exchanging an air hug with both extending their arms. The girl then leaves a bag with a plate of dumplings on the ground and steps back while her mother collects it. The touching video has managed to garner over a million views on YouTube after it was shared by a Chinese state media outlet. The incident was reportedly filmed at the Fugou County People’s Hospital in Zhoukou located in Henan Province. Netizens have reacted over the video to praise how fearlessly the medical staff are working to fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Why is somebody cutting onions in the bloody office?! https://t.co/AJHzlKNPUD — Hadschi Ahmad (Bucksteeth) (@bucksteeth) February 6, 2020

😢 Love to all the healthcare workers under unimaginable strain, as well as the families missing them #Coronavirus https://t.co/pVtWMGP40S — jody hazelgrove (@jodyhazelgrove) February 5, 2020

Touching. 💔 May God be with the people of #China ! #CoronaOutbreak https://t.co/5cGcGKmdOb — ፍሬህይወት ነጋሽ Frehiwot Negash (@FrehiwotNG) February 5, 2020

Kudos to all those who are combating the #corononavirus

"There's always much more to guts and glory than can ever meet the eye"-Dilip — Coaching For Success - ICF (@CoachIdeas) February 6, 2020

So heartbreaking 😭😭 — rowenacansino (@rowenacansino1) February 6, 2020

Heartbreaking. Hope they stay healthy and are reunited soon. — Contentious Cake (@CakeKerosene) February 5, 2020

This is so painful. May God help Chinese win this monster. Kudos to the nurse — John Ohagah (@JojohnJohn1) February 4, 2020

