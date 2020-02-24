Chinese Woman Builds ‘anti-coronavirus Tent’ For Daughter So She Can Study Outside

A woman in China's Hubei province has built an 'anti coronavirus tent' in a unique solution to ensure her daughter could study outside amid fears of over the spread of coronavirus outbreak. According to the reports, the incredible tent is made up of plastic mounted on a frame made with bamboo sticks which allows the woman's daughter to study outside, despite of the province being badly hit by the deadly pandemic. As per the international media reports, Bi Mengqi attends online classes daily from their rural home.

The unique idea to construct a makeshift classroom outside the house came because the internet connection inside is not that good. The schools have been closed in the province and government bodies are delaying to reopen it to limit the spread of the virus. As per the reports, the institutions have started to provide education online. Amid Coronavirus outbreak, China's President Xi Jinping reportedly said that the epidemic is communist China's 'largest public health emergency' since its founding in 1949. Meanwhile, the death toll in China has surpassed 2,600 and the National Health Commission reportedly confirmed 150 new cases.

Xi Jinping called the outbreak a 'crisis'

Jinping further called the outbreak a 'crisis' and said that the epidemic has the 'fastest transmission' and the widest range of infection which has been the most difficult to prevent and control. While speaking to a Chinese local media outlet, the President further acknowledged that the epidemic will have a 'large impact on the economy and society', however, he also stressed that the effects will be 'short-term' and 'controllable'. His comments come as the total number of confirmed cases within China hit nearly 77,000. While on the other hand, South Korea raised the alert level to 'highest' as the number of infected people in the nation soared.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 25 countries since December 2019. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, nearly 12,500 Coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

