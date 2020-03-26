Christchurch Mosque Attacks: Terrorist Changes Plea To Guilty For Shooting

The accused in the Christchurch mosque terror attack changed his plea to 'guilty' on March 26 in New Zealand's High Court. Brenton Tarrant, the Australian national and white supremacist was accused of killing 51 worshippers at two mosques in the country. During the attacks, 42 people were killed at the Al Noor mosque, seven were killed at the Linwood mosque and two died later in hospitals.

The accused appeared by a video link for the Court hearing, and plead guilty to 40 charges of terrorism and attempted murder, international media reported. Previously, the accused had plead not guilty for the crime and was to face trial in June 2020 for the terror attack that was broadcasted live on his Facebook.

The New Zealand law defines terrorism as including acts that are carried out to advance an ideological, political, or religious cause with the intention of inducing terror in a civilian population. From the outset, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had called the attack as an act of 'terrorism'. The terrorist had reportedly emailed the New Zealand Prime Minister and others, just before the attack outlining his white supremacist views and an elaborate plan for the shooting.

Christchurch mosque terror attack

In the worst-ever terror attack in New Zealand, a gunman carried out indiscriminate shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during the Friday prayers, leaving 49 people dead and at least 48 wounded, besides giving a scare to the Bangladesh cricket team which had a narrow escape. Jacinda Ardern said the events in Christchurch represented "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence" and acknowledged many of those affected may be migrants and refugees. "It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," Ardern said.

New Zealand decided to cancel the national remembrance service that would have marked the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks. According to reports, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claimed that it was a pragmatic decision. She added that while she was saddened that she had to cancel the service she said that in remembering such a tragedy they should not risk further harm being done. The service had been expected to attract several thousand people, many of whom would be travelling from overseas.

(With AP inputs)