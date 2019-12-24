Christmas 'hero' Warns Drivers In Australia With Speed Camera Warning

A resident of Adelaide, Australia who is known as the Christmas hero for saves speeding drivers of Australia with speed camera warning. An image has surfaced on Instagram which shows a man standing on the side of a road at Mawson Lakes, in North Adelaide with a sign that read 'MOBILE SPEED CAMERA AHEAD'. The advance warning saves the overspeeding Australian drivers from paying a fine of AUD $177 (£94 / US $122). The maximum penalty is $1,245 (£666 / US $860) and a 6-month suspension from driving.

Internet applauds

Many users have praised the man as a 'hero'. A user wrote, "This man deserves man of the year award."

The second user wrote "Guy deserves a beer! Especially being out in the heat."

An unimpressed user added, "Why do people celebrate this. Don't use your phone while driving maybe... then you wouldn't need this warning."

While another user wrote, "Why can't people just do the speed limit? It could be the difference between you spending Christmas with your family or in a wooden box."

Death rates become higher

The deaths on the road have been higher as compared to the previous year. The catching of speeding drivers has been a key priority for the South Australia Police. A new initiative was launched last week to change the language around how the road toll is discussed while replacing the term with 'lives lost'. Bob Gray, Superintendent of police said that the term 'lives lost' better represents the individuals who have died on the roads which would warn the speeding drivers of consequences. Police Minister Corey Wingard stated that the statistics on South Australian roads this year is extremely shocking. He further said that as they are close to the festive season of Christmas and New Year, he wants to issue a safety advisory to South Australia to stay safe and warned the drivers not to over speed.

