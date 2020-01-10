Ukraine At UNSC: It Is Now Upto Experts To Investigate The Cause Of Plane Crash

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivered a statement on January 9, 2020, at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council in New York regarding the recent crash of a Ukrainian commercial jet. The statement by Kyslytsya was delivered on behalf of four countries- Canada, Germany, Sweden and Ukraine.

Statement to the Security Council

The statement delivered by Kyslytsya in regards to the recent plane crash thanked all those present for their words of support for the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic crash. The 176 people aboard the flight who lost their lives were citizens of Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Kyslytsya also added that the circumstances of the crash are unclear and the reason why the plane went down is unknown. He said that they will now be relying on experts to determine the cause of the crash and in order to do this, the experts needed unconditional support from the concerned authorities that are involved in the incident.

On January 8, a Ukrainian aircraft with at least 176 people aboard crashed just after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, according to Iranian media reports. As per the reports, all 176 passengers on board the PS752 airliner have died. A spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, Reza Jafarzadeh told the media that rescue teams were immediately sent to the spot near the airport where the aircraft belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed but they could not assist since the place was ablaze.

According to media reports citing Ali Khashani, a senior public relations official at the airport, the plane was heading towards Kiev and had 167 passengers and nine crew on board. The Boeing 737 took off early Wednesday morning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post that he would cancel the rest of his trip to Oman and would return to Kiev due to the crash. “My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew,” Zelenskiy said.

