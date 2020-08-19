Chilean Indigenous Leader Ends 107-day Hunger Strike After Deal With Government

On August 18, Chilian Justice minister said the indigenous leader who has spent more than 100 days on hunger strike over his imprisonment during coronavirus pandemic has agreed to end his hunger strike after the negotiation with the government. Celestino Cordova, who belongs to Mapuche tribe and has fought for decades against landowners was jailed for 18 years in 2014. He was imprisoned because of his participation in a fatal attack on the elderly landowning couple.

His 100-day long hunger strike sparked protests all around the nation and brought attention to international human rights groups including the United Nations. According to the international media report, Justice Minister Hernan Larrain had a word with indigenous leader Cordova and after negotiations, tribal leaders agreed to end his hunger strike. Cordova is now allowed to visit his home for 30 hours to conduct totem blessing, which is an important occasion in Mapuche people. Minister also said Government is also thinking to improve the condition of other jailed Mapuche people in Chile’s Araucaria region, a rural, forested zone 645 km south of the capital city Santiago.

“This solution shows that in the most difficult situations, the dialogue is the best way, especially in an area like Araucania, where there is so much complexity and historical conflict,” he told a press conference in Santiago. On the other hand spokesperson of Cordova said this strike is gain for the Mapuche people and Mapuche nation.

Protest in Chile

Violence erupted in southern Chile early on August 2 when Mapuche indigenous protesters were removed from occupying local government buildings. The demonstrators clashed with local residents during the action which saw several municipality buildings in the Araucanía region damaged. Interior Undersecretary Juan Galli said 48 people were arrested amid the "absolutely condemnable" unrest. Mapuche protesters had occupied local government buildings for several days to show their support for the leader Celestino Córdova, who is on a monthslong hunger strike in prison, and other Mapuche whom they consider political prisoners.

