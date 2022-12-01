Climate Activists Deflate Tyres Of Over 900 SUVs In The ‘largest Action’ Against Pollution

In what they claim to be the "biggest coordinated global action" against pollution, Guerrilla climate activists Tyre Extinguishers have deflated the tyres of nearly 900 SUVS on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to The Guardian report, the Tyre Extinguishers group has claimed on social media that they have deflated the tyres of SUVs in eight countries, including Amsterdam and Enschede in the Netherlands; Paris and Lyon in France; Berlin, Bonn, Essen, Hanover, and Saarbrucken in Germany; Bristol, Leeds, London, and Dundee in the UK; Malmo in Sweden; Innsbruck in Austria; Zurich and Winterthur in Switzerland; and New York in the US.

900 SUVS HIT IN 8 COUNTRIES IN HUGE NIGHT OF ANTI-SUV ACTION🚨



🚗SUVs disarmed last night from NYC to Innsbruck, Austria

🚗At least 25 actions overnight by TX cells in 18 cities, including 7 actions across London, UK

🚗Largest-ever night of action against SUVs



🧵... pic.twitter.com/eDN9PZGvn8 — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) November 29, 2022

NEW: 60 SUVS DISARMED IN COPENHAGEN, DENMARK



TX Copenhagen disarmed 60 SUVs in the Danish capital on 29th and 30th November.



Danish leaflet available on our website: https://t.co/2oJudq1G0t pic.twitter.com/b6hH9c09eI — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) December 1, 2022

Tyres of over 900 SUVs deflated

Climate activists have claimed that they are taking this action to make it impossible for people to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world's urban areas. Notably, tyres of more than 10,000 SUVs across various cities in the world have been deflated since March, said the Tyre Extinguisher group on social media, and the recent operation was "the largest night of action" that took place so far the statement added.

"Last night (the evening of Monday, November 28 and the early morning of Tuesday, November 29), citizens in eight countries deflated the tyres of nearly 900 polluting SUVs," said the activist group in a statement. "This is the biggest coordinated global action against high-carbon vehicles in history, with many more to come," it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that climate supporters believe that SUVs are a disaster for the climate and cause heavy air pollution. The official website of the organization justifies its action by saying, "SUVs and 4x4s are a disaster for our health, our public safety, and our climate. Bigger and bigger cars are dominating our towns and cities, all so a privileged few can flaunt their wealth. "Because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from this danger, we must protect ourselves."

The statement further read, "We want to make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world's urban areas. We do this by deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience and expense for their owners."

Image: Twitter/@T_Extinguishers