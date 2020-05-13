Last Updated:

Cockroach Spotted Inside White House, Netizens Say 'will Vote For It'

The cockroach was photographed by a White House correspondent Brian J Karem, who posted the picture on social media, turning the insect into an overnight star.

A cockroach was spotted in the White House during a press briefing this week, the picture of which is going viral on social media. According to reports, the cockroach was photographed by a White House correspondent Brian J Karem, who posted the picture on social media, turning the insect into an overnight sensation. Brian posted the image on Twitter tagging the United States President Donald Trump, who became the centre of attraction on hilarious social media reactions. 

The post has garnered over 16,500 likes and more than 3,500 retweets since it was shared on May 11. Netizens are taking the opportunity to troll the US president, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, adviser Stephen Miller, among others with some even calling it a reincarnation of Donald Trump. Some also pointed out that the picture came as proof to the 2017 report that had said White House is infested with mice, cockroaches, and ants. 

(Image Credit: AP/Representational)
 

