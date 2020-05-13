Cockroach Spotted Inside White House, Netizens Say 'will Vote For It'

A cockroach was spotted in the White House during a press briefing this week, the picture of which is going viral on social media. According to reports, the cockroach was photographed by a White House correspondent Brian J Karem, who posted the picture on social media, turning the insect into an overnight sensation. Brian posted the image on Twitter tagging the United States President Donald Trump, who became the centre of attraction on hilarious social media reactions.

NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/hazUo2FWav — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020

Read: 'Trump Death Clock' Billboard Installed At Times Square Over Alleged COVID-19 Inaction

The post has garnered over 16,500 likes and more than 3,500 retweets since it was shared on May 11. Netizens are taking the opportunity to troll the US president, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, adviser Stephen Miller, among others with some even calling it a reincarnation of Donald Trump. Some also pointed out that the picture came as proof to the 2017 report that had said White House is infested with mice, cockroaches, and ants.

Reactions

NOW: few reporters but a nice big cockroach at the WH. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/hazUo2FWav — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 11, 2020

"I always told you Obama had the place bugged" - Trump probably — Brooke (@brookentodd) May 11, 2020

To get rid of Putin’s bugs (!!) too!! Plus the stench of fast food grease! — AE Dyer (@dyerann2) May 12, 2020

The presence of roaches and smell of sulfur indicates Jared Kushner will soon be making an appearance. — Halladay in Cambodia 🇰🇭 (@HalladayIn) May 11, 2020

Read: Trump Walks Out Of Press Brief After Engaging In 'China' Showdown With Asian-origin Scribe

Trump reincarnated — Hugh Manatee, WtF? 🤷‍♂️ (@HughManatee69) May 11, 2020

The White House is well and truly infested. — Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) May 11, 2020

Why isn't Stephen Miller in self-quarantine? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) May 11, 2020

Read: Trump Campaign Raises USD 61 Million In April, Biden USD 60 Million Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Donald Trump Is Watching UFC 249 As A Blueprint For Opening Up USA: Dana White

(Image Credit: AP/Representational)

