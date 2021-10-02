'Conquerors Of Kheibar’: Iran Begins Military Drills On Border With Azerbaijan

Iranian National Army has commenced military exercises near the country’s border with Azerbaijan, marking an apparent display of power as regional conflict continues to escalate. On Friday, Iran’s state television showed tanks, helicopters, artillery and soldiers being deployed in unspecific areas in northwestern Iran. Later, the army disclosed that as a part of their drills named 'Conquerors of Kheibar', they were testing long-range missiles and other “achievements” but stopped short of stating a timeframe for the exercises.

Iranians living at the northwestern border greet #Iran's armed forces arriving in the region for the Conquerors of Khaybar war games. pic.twitter.com/ZlvYM2xs79 — Iran Military (@Iran_Military) October 1, 2021

Watch #Iran's massive deployment exercise in the north-western border region pic.twitter.com/7RxcYIPg7y — Iran Military (@Iran_Military) September 29, 2021

Diplomatic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan were established in the 1990s. However, Azerbaijan being secular non-muslim state shares close ties with Israel- the regional adversary of Iran. Last year, Baku bought high-grade weapons, including UAVs that it used during the Azeri-Armenian conflict-from the zionists, leading to a diplomatic flare-up and heightened tensions on its border with Iran. It is imperative to note that earlier in September, Azeri forces conducted joint military drills with Turkish and Pakistani special forces.

'Zionist presence'

Last Thursday, Iran’s newly appointed foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke to Azeri envoy regarding the matter and cited the zionist presence in the area as a reason behind the military drills. “We do not tolerate the presence and activity against our national security of the Zionist regime, or Israel, next to our borders. “And we will carry out any necessary action in this regard,” Amirabdollahian said. Although he asserted that Azeri-Iranian relationship were “important”, he said that Tehran had the “right” to conduct military drills.

Speaking at a press conference earlier, a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry had asserted that the drills were a question of Iran's “sovereignty” and added that the country will not tolerate “presence of zionist regime near its international borders.” Indirectly accusing its adversary of intrusion, Saeed Khatibzadeh had asserted that Tehran will take all measures it deems necessary to safeguard “national security.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic conducted “surprising” military drills on their shared border, eventually attracting ire from Azeri President. “Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It’s their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?” he said in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu highlighting that the drills were the first since the independence of Azerbaijan 30 years ago.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: IrnaEnglish/twitter