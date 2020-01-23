Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Airlines On High Alert, Multiple Flights Cancelled

The recent outbreak of deadly infection Coronavirus has caused a halt to many flights causing a great loss to the airline companies, international media reported. The virus is soon to take a toll on the financial resources of the airline’s companies. According to media reports, if the virus becomes pandemic, there would be a sharp decline in travel.

Airlines suffer financial loses

Many major airlines including Korean Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Taiwan’s China Airlines limited as well as Japan’s ANA announced that they are all cancelling all flights in and out of Wuhan after the Chinese authorities announced a lockdown. Also, the South Korean budget carrier T’way postponed the launch of a new route to Wuhan after the conditions severed last week. According to a flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, on Thursday, 184 Wuhan flights were cancelled accounting to approximately 60% of the departures listed for the day.

Meanwhile, another problem that the airlines are facing is the cancellation of flights by the passengers. According to Hanatour Services Inc., which is South Korea’s largest travel agency, the overall cancellation of trips to China rose by 20% this week as compared to the same time in 2019. A company official added that most of the travellers switched their destinations after the deadly infection broke out.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Kale who is the country head of Travel company Thomas Cook India stated that most of the travellers are adopting ‘a wait and watch’ approach to see further developments in Wuhan. On the other hand, Philippine Airlines, Garuda Indonesia and Japan airlines claimed that the reservation of passengers hasn’t seen a slowdown though Cebu Pacific, a low-cost airline carrier said that many passengers have raised their concerns of safety while travelling to China.

After public transport was restricted in Wuhan, the centre of the novel coronavirus (CoV) outbreak, another central Chinese city is being put on lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus. According to media reports, Huanggang, a prefecture-level city in easternmost Hubei Province and neighbour of Wuhan, will follow the lead to suspending public transport in an out of the city.