Coronavirus: Canada Reports 15 Cases, Including One Presumptive Case In Quebec

Canada has reportedly confirmed a total of 15 cases of the novel Coronavirus as of February 29, including a presumptive case in Quebec City. So far, seven cases each have reportedly been confirmed in Ontario and British Columbia and one suspected case in Quebec. The presumptively positive samples in Quebec have been dispatched to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further testing. If confirmed by the laboratory, this would be Canada's fifteenth confirmed case, as per reports.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been closely monitoring the situation and has been assessing the public health risks associated with COVID-19 in Canada. Canada’s chief public health officer has reportedly been in close contact with the provincial and territorial medical officers to ensure that any cases of COVID-19 occurring in Canada should be rapidly identified and managed in order to protect the health of Canadians, suggest reports.

A woman in British Columbia who returned from Iran was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was the first case in Canada with no travel history to China. Meanwhile, in Ontario, the man quarantined at Sunnybrook Hospital who is Canada's first case of the virus was cleared previously after testing negative for the illness twice in 24 hours, said National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, according to media reports.

Most cases linked to Iran

Most cases in Canada detected with the strain of Coronavirus have been linked to Iran. The officials in British Columbia declared that the woman from London, Ontario who had earlier tested positive to the virus had the strain disappear from her system making her the first case ever in Canada cured of the malignant disease.

Canada had reportedly suspended all flights operational with China earlier. Air Canada recently announced that it was extending its suspension of flights between Canada and the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until April 10 due to the outbreak of the virus.

(with inputs from agencies)