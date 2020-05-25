Coronavirus: China Accuses US Of Spreading Lies And Conspiracy Theories

China in the latest attack at the United States has accused the country of spreading 'lies and conspiracy theories' about coronavirus and escalating tensions between the two nations. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during a press meet on May 24 said that some politicians in the United States are ignoring facts and making up countless lies and conspiracy theories concerning China adding that a list of these lies has been compiled and debunked online.

"It is most regrettable that while the coronavirus is still out there, a 'political virus' is also spreading in the US and jumping at any opportunity to attack and slander China. I call on the US side to stop wasting precious time and stop costing people's lives. China and the US need to work together on a number of urgent things," Wang Yi said while talking to reporters.

Wang Yi also accused that some political forces in the United States are trying to hijack US-China relations warning that it may push the two global powers to the brink of a 'new cold war'. "It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War. This dangerous attempt to turn back the wheel of history will undo the fruits of decades-long China-US cooperation, dampen America's own development prospects, and put world stability and prosperity in jeopardy," Wang added.

US-China relations

Relations between the United States and China have never been so fragile as Washington has time and again accused the Communist state of not sharing full information regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its true origin. The United States has also claimed that the virus emerged from a virology laboratory in Wuhan and that it is not of natural occurring. Health experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)

