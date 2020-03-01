Coronavirus Outbreak: Death Toll In China Climbs To 2,870 With 35 More Fatalities

China has reportedly confirmed 573 new cases of the novel coronavirus cases on February 29, soaring the figures from 427 the previous day, confirmed China’s health authority. The number of fatalities stood at 35, dipping from 47 reported the previous day. The total death toll in mainland China currently stands at 2,870, as per reports.

At least 34 fatalities were reported in Hubei province, where the COVID-19 first originated. The province detected 570 new cases within 24 hours, the National Health Commission of China said in media reports. China had earlier described the situation regarding the pathogen outbreak as "still grim and complex" as the disease spread globally raising international concerns.

Minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC), Ma Xiaowei, told a news conference that despite some success in containing the strain of the new virus, there was a risk of the epidemic rebounding. He said that China managed to contain the spread of the virus and curb human-to-human transmission to a great extent after the government implemented "unprecedented" measures. He further added that the deepening health crisis due to the coronavirus became an economic challenge for the country as well.

Quarantine measures on foreigners

According to the reports, amid mounting cases of the deadly COVID-19 China resorted to stepping up its quarantine measures on the foreign nationals. It also offered assistance to the countries abroad like Iran and Japan which are severely impacted by the contagion. Iran is one of the most severely affected nations outside mainland China which has reportedly surpassed 500 confirmed coronavirus cases and reported 210 fatalities so far. An Iranian lawmaker, Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, died succumbing to the worsening health conditions due to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, countries like Australia have issued a strict warning to its citizens against travelling to high-risk countries like Iran amid surging cases of the coronavirus in its territory, confirmed reports. The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) announced on February 29, that foreign nationals travelling from Iran need to quarantine in another country before entering Australia.

