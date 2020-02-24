Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Confirms Third Death From Quarantined Cruise Ship

A third person infected from the strain of novel coronavirus has reportedly died on the quarantined ship Diamond Princess docked off the coast in Yokohama, confirmed health ministry of Japan on February 24. According to the reports, the health ministry admitted that the Japanese man in his 80s contracted the disease along with other ailments.

The man was isolated from the cruise liner and was reportedly taken to the nearby hospital. The health officials, however, did not reveal where he was being treated or when he tested positive to coronavirus, confirmed reports. The man’s cause of death was given as pneumonia. More than 20 foreigners that disembarked the vessel tested positive to COVID 19 after they returned home, raising serious concerns as per the media reports.

As many as 600 people on board the vessel tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and several others are in serious condition, suggest reports. There has been a total of four deaths so far in Japan, while more than 130 people have been infected excluding the cases on Diamond Princess.

23 passengers disembarked without test

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato reportedly said that at least 23 passengers were allowed to disembark the quarantined ship without being tested for coronavirus first. He said that Japan was taking recent cases seriously and is looking to strengthen follow up of passengers that deboarded. He added the passengers will be contacted by the health officials asking them not to use public transport or go in public spaces.

Tochigi governor Tomokazu Fukuda told the media that there was a decision made that those who disembarked after testing negative had no problem, and hence should be released. He added that the decision is now regretful, and it has become clear that those people can contract the virus.

Health Minister Kato reportedly defended the decision by telling the media that the passengers who tested negative to coronavirus were allowed to disembark as there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 passengers on board the ship. Reports reveal that there is still roughly 1000 crew onboard the ship who aren't quarantined.

